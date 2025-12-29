I Built LEGO's Black Pearl And It Might Be The Best Set I've Ever Put Together
I will preface this piece by saying I am a huge fan of the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy. We'll ignore the other films that followed, but the fact remains. "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is easily the best of the three, so I was over the moon when I read the announcement of LEGO's Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship. One of LEGO's newest Icons, Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship lands in the 18+ age range, but this set could be easily assembled by all LEGO pros in their teens.
The ship contains 2862 pieces, but this set is an absolute monster. Don't let the promo images or my own fool you. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship is big, thanks to its impressive sail design. Coming in at 25 inches tall, 25 inches long, and 9 inches wide, this ship will need plenty of space on your display shelf.
A crew of eight minifigs accompanies Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship. In the box is Jack Sparrow himself, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swan, Captain Barbossa, Mr. Gibbs, Anamaria, Marty, and Mr. Cotton (and Mr. Cotton's parrot, of course). I would have liked to have seen Ragetti and Pintel as a part of this minifig crew, as they are such important side characters in all three films, but that fake eyeball would have rolled off my table and been lost in minutes, so, I get it.
Savvy? A Closer Look at the LEGO ship's Design
This movie-accurate replica is a real conversation piece when guests come over. I have some pretty impressive LEGO sets on my shelves, but this was the one that had my company gawking. My guests were even more fascinated when I showed them Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship is functional. Two dials twist to reveal cannons on the port and starboard sides, while spinning the wheel results in movement of the rudder. While the rudder movement is super satisfying, the cannon reveal is the big wow moment for me. Hidden behind small doors, 16 cannons come from out of nowhere, prepared to blow apart the Interceptor or Endeavor.
The deck can be lifted off, where you'll find the Captain's Quarters. Just like in "The Curse of the Black Pearl," the quarters are adorned with candles, the famous green apple, goblets, and maps. Treasure is also hidden in the hull of the ship, where you can store the Aztec gold pieces that come with the set. Also detachable is a small rowboat, which we've seen countless times in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. It's the perfect spot for Captain Jack's compass, a flat 1x1 which will have you on track to Tortuga in no time.
One of the most impressive parts of the design for me, however, is the ability to tilt the ship so it's leaning on its two supports. It immediately transported me to the final battle in "Pirates of Caribbean: At World's End" as the Black Pearl and Flying Dutchman dance around the massive whirlpool. Since the LEGO ship is bottom heavy, you don't have to worry about the ship falling over: you just need the shelf space.
You Best Start Believing in Great LEGO Sets... You're Building One
As someone who has conquered LEGO's Rivendell, Avengers Tower, and Milky Way Galaxy sets, I didn't think any new build would top those experiences. While those three rank in my top five, there is something about Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship that earns its ranks among them. I feel like I'm choosing my favorite between four children at this point, but depending on the day and who is throwing a tantrum, this LEGO Black Pearl might be number one.
A lot of the allure here lies in the ship's sails. Tattered and black as night, the sails of the LEGO set are really a sight to behold. Despite how complicated and delicate they might look, I have to say they were remarkably easy to put together. The masts are 90% ready by the time you open the bag, with minimal building to get them together. You do have to assemble the yards from scratch, but that was also a relatively easy construction. The sails are held by rubber rope cords, which occasionally caused some frustration for me because they like to bend a certain way. Once you learn how they prefer to lean, the rest of the construction comes easy.
While Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship is an amazing LEGO set for fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, I think fellow AFOL's who have never seen the movies would still enjoy this build. It is a stunning shelf piece and I'd love to see LEGO release the Flying Dutchman one day to accompany it. You can buy Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship now at LEGO's website for $379.99. At the time of this review, there is a delay of approximately two months on shipment, but don't let that deter you.