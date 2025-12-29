I Built LEGO's Black Pearl And It Might Be The Best Set I've Ever Put Together

I will preface this piece by saying I am a huge fan of the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy. We'll ignore the other films that followed, but the fact remains. "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is easily the best of the three, so I was over the moon when I read the announcement of LEGO's Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship. One of LEGO's newest Icons, Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship lands in the 18+ age range, but this set could be easily assembled by all LEGO pros in their teens.

The ship contains 2862 pieces, but this set is an absolute monster. Don't let the promo images or my own fool you. Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship is big, thanks to its impressive sail design. Coming in at 25 inches tall, 25 inches long, and 9 inches wide, this ship will need plenty of space on your display shelf.

A crew of eight minifigs accompanies Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship. In the box is Jack Sparrow himself, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swan, Captain Barbossa, Mr. Gibbs, Anamaria, Marty, and Mr. Cotton (and Mr. Cotton's parrot, of course). I would have liked to have seen Ragetti and Pintel as a part of this minifig crew, as they are such important side characters in all three films, but that fake eyeball would have rolled off my table and been lost in minutes, so, I get it.