LEGO Review: I Built Soundwave From Transformers And Now I'm Team Decepticons

Soundwave superior! Constructicon.... Also superior! The famous Deception with multiple Transformer movie appearances is now available in it's coolest form: LEGO. Marked for 18 years old and up, LEGO Transformers Soundwave will have you rolling out away from your Autobot besties and turning to the Deception darkside.

Another one of LEGO's Icons (10358), Transformers Soundwave has 1,505 pieces, three pieces short of Optimus Prime's 1,508. Soundwave is also slightly shorter than the Autobot leader, two centimeters shorter to be exact, coming in at 33 centimeters. The Decepticon also towers over Bumblebee who remains the smallest LEGO set out of the three. Soundwave is a stunning combination of deep navy and bold yellow which contrast against each other beautifully. Compared to LEGO's Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Soundwave takes the cake in terms of curb appeal.

Soundwave comes with a ton of accessories, which for an AFOL like me, isn't always my favorite part of the build. Generally, I just want to work on the thing. This Transformer comes with tinier builds including a rocket pod, laser blaster and dart accessories. Soundwave additionally comes with Transformers Ravage and Laserbeak figures, who convert into two cassette tapes that you can change out in his chest.