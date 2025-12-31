LEGO Review: I Built Soundwave From Transformers And Now I'm Team Decepticons
Soundwave superior! Constructicon.... Also superior! The famous Deception with multiple Transformer movie appearances is now available in it's coolest form: LEGO. Marked for 18 years old and up, LEGO Transformers Soundwave will have you rolling out away from your Autobot besties and turning to the Deception darkside.
Another one of LEGO's Icons (10358), Transformers Soundwave has 1,505 pieces, three pieces short of Optimus Prime's 1,508. Soundwave is also slightly shorter than the Autobot leader, two centimeters shorter to be exact, coming in at 33 centimeters. The Decepticon also towers over Bumblebee who remains the smallest LEGO set out of the three. Soundwave is a stunning combination of deep navy and bold yellow which contrast against each other beautifully. Compared to LEGO's Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Soundwave takes the cake in terms of curb appeal.
Soundwave comes with a ton of accessories, which for an AFOL like me, isn't always my favorite part of the build. Generally, I just want to work on the thing. This Transformer comes with tinier builds including a rocket pod, laser blaster and dart accessories. Soundwave additionally comes with Transformers Ravage and Laserbeak figures, who convert into two cassette tapes that you can change out in his chest.
LEGO's Soundwave easily transforms into a cassette player
Just as with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, LEGO's Soundwave transforms down into its disguise without feeling like it's going to snap. I remember first transforming Bumblebee, being absolutely certain I was going to break the LEGO set, only to find the construction made that nearly impossible. Soundwave is no different. But just like with OP and Bee, you need to be a little forceful to get the arms and legs of the Deception in position to make the cassette tape.
In addition to the design that allows it to transform perfectly, I was really impressed with the soundbox that is noticeably absent on Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Not only does Soundwave talk, he talks a lot. There are over a dozen phrases the builder can hear, by hitting the "play" button on Soundwaves chest. Some of the classic phrases the lieutenant speaks are: "Soundwave is superior," "Decepticons are awesome," ""Danger! Autobots detected," "Prepare for oblivion," "Operation construction strike force assembled," and "Initiate rebuild operation." Soundwave also says several commands to Ravage and Laserbeak, which are mixed between traditional Transformers sound effects. This new addition to LEGO's Transformers really had me wishing it was available on prior sets in the same line, but I'm just happy to have it included here.
Soundwave proves we need more Decepticon LEGO sets
While I thoroughly enjoyed building Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Soundwave was the more exciting build overall. Who doesn't love a villain, honestly? Constructing the Deception was just challenging enough from start to finish, avoiding being overly difficult and frustrating. I couldn't help but hope for a Megatron build in the near future. While LEGO hasn't announced one just yet, we have to assume one is on the horizon. Soundwave might not be one of the most powerful Deceptions in the bunch, but he is bar far one of the coolest LEGO sets I've seen so far.
AFOLs must be enjoying the build overall because it's currently on backorder at the time of this review. You can still order Soundwave for $189.99 on LEGO's website, but it could take over 60 days before it's shipped out.