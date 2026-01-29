Carousel Review: Chris Pine's Romance Struggles To Find Its Focus [SUNDANCE 2026]

"Carousel" is an aesthetically pleasing film. Cinematographer Justin Lane shot the movie on 35mm film rather than the digital cameras used for most indies. A deliberate choice was made to leave scratches visible in the 35mm film's digital transfer, and the framing of shots within the unusual 3:2 aspect ratio is often deliberately imperfect, off from expectations yet appropriate for an intimate perspective. The colors are warm and there's an overall earthiness to the look of the movie. The brass-heavy soundtrack, combining original tracks from composer Dabney Morris with classic jazz compositions from the likes of Chet Baker, adds to a general feeling of warmth.

The storytelling attempts a similar level of close-up intimacy in individual moments, but paradoxically, being so close up to the drama makes it harder to fully understand where everyone's coming from and thus harder to fully care and invest in it. The big dramatic centerpiece of the film is a kitchen table argument between Noah and Rebecca, initially triggered by Noah noticing a cut on Maya's finger. The dialogue all sounds like a real fight, and Chris Pine and Jenny Slate's performances are convincing, but even after having spent an hour with the characters at this point, it still feels like the audience is on the outside looking in. Is Noah supposed to be overreacting to the inciting incident, or given the context of what we know about his daughter, is his reaction reasonable? I'm inclined toward the latter, but if so, then the way the movie decides to resolve Maya's problems is an extremely irresponsible under-reaction.

Sundance's website has "Carousel" tagged as a "comedy," but hardly anything in the movie seemed particularly funny, leaving me unsure if this is a case of false advertising or just a serious failure to reach its intended genre goals. Slate, who's known primarily for comedy, is in serious acting mode, and while it's impressive to see her broader range, it's a bit of a letdown she gets only a laugh-out-loud moment here. Pine, who can be quite funny himself in movies like "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," has one scene late in the film that stands out as "funny" in a weirder sense: a montage of interactions at airport bars. The strange diversion reveals a different side to his character and does contain probably the single most quotable line in the movie, but it's sure to leave a good portion of the audience in a state of confusion.