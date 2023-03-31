D&D: Honor Among Thieves' Chris Pine Was Ready To Fight The Studio To Keep This Hilarious Regé-Jean Page Scene

In the interview, Chris Pine noted that the decision-making powers that be had to be sold on Regé-Jean Page's moment of visual comedy by writer-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. It's something that Pine himself was ready to defend. "One of the things they had to fight for, and what I was prepared to pick up my phone and call the studio about," he explained, "is I don't think they wanted this moment when Xenk — who was played by Regé [-Jean Page], who does an incredible job and who's so funny in this — leaves [the group] and walks in a straight line over a rock."

It's a simple, funny, character-illustrating moment, but they didn't initially have the vision for it. Fortunately, the moment had some high-profile defenders. "John, Jonathan, myself, we love this bit of straight line Xenk," Pine says, "which I think in some iterations had been cut." The team continued to believe in the scene, and it made it into the final cut. "Thank god," he noted, "it was put back in and remains one of my favorite [moments]." What does Pine like about it so much? Simple. "Really," he explained, "it's, just for me, makes me giggle." You can now catch the giggle-inducing scene yourself ... it really rocks.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is now playing in theaters.

