Chris Pine's Most Personal Movie Is One Critics Hate

Sooner or later, many actors decide to test their prowess behind the camera. The Toronto International Film Festival saw Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, "Woman of the Hour," which earned immense praise and was picked up by Netflix. However, another famous face hasn't been quite as fortuitous, as Chris Pine's first foray into feature-film directing has landed with a dud, according to critics.

"Poolman" also premiered at TIFF 2023, and it looks like a real passion project for Pine, following up a popular turn in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." He not only directed "Poolman" but also played the lead role and co-wrote the screenplay. In a similar vein to "Chinatown," the film follows Darren (Pine), the titular pool carer who bakes in the sun and follows a zen routine. He's also heavily invested in his local city council, and when he's asked to investigate them, he gets wrapped up in a conspiracy.

Despite Pine's commitment to see the movie through, critics have not been kind to it. In fact, Siddhant Adlakha from IndieWire wrote, "Pine's paranoid noir satire will likely go down as one of the worst films to play at any major festival in recent memory." Yikes. Things don't get much better from there, creating an inauspicious start to Pine's directorial career.