How To Watch The Pink Panther Movies In Order

Gut-bustingly silly, The "Pink Panther" series of films anchor their action around the adventures of Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers), a massively egotistical and yet hopelessly incompetent detective. Clouseau wanders through life destroying priceless objects and maiming others but rises from the ashes unscathed every time, winning accolade after accolade. To the man who works directly above him, Chief Inspector Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom), he is a bedeviling menace. But the world at large thinks Clouseau's the best detective France has to offer.

Obviously, Sellers' take on the inspector is iconic and singular, which means the best way to watch the anthology is to go through all six of the movies he made with director Blake Edwards. They are:

The Pink Panther (1963)

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

There are more ways to absorb everything "The Pink Panther" has to offer, as three more flicks were made without Peter Sellers' involvement. They are:

Inspector Clouseau (1968)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

Then there's the reboot duology which has Steve Martin sporting a thick French accent and a fussy mustache:

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

With eleven movies to get through, the prospect of watching every Clouseau-centered outing might feel like a daunting prospect. Fortunately — whether you only want to sample one of Clouseau's slapstick-laden adventures or you'd like to trot the globe with the world's most accident-prone inspector — there's an easy way to do it.