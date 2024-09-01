The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Pink Panther
"The Pink Panther" was never meant to have such a huge cultural impact — at least, not in the way that actually happened. The original 1963 film was conceived as a simple comedy about a jewel thief at an Alpine ski resort — a clever, witty farce in the style of the time. It wound up being far, far more, elevated to legendary status by Peter Sellers' iconic performance as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau and the equally iconic musical score from composer Henry Mancini.
Clouseau was never meant to be the main draw of the movie, nor Sellers the star. You need only look at the poster for "The Pink Panther" to see David Niven's name in the top spot. Niven's gentleman thief, Sir Charles Lytton, is really the first film's main character, but Sellers delivered such a memorable and hilarious performance that his character quickly became the franchise's centerpiece. To this day, the original is remembered as one of Peter Sellers' best movies. Sadly, though, neither he nor Niven are still alive, and many other actors from the original "Pink Panther" have also died.
Of the main cast, only two are still with us, carrying on the legacy of the film that launched a hundred animated intros. Stars like Capucine, Colin Gordon, John Le Mesurier, and Brenda de Banzie have all passed on. These are the only main actors still alive from "The Pink Panther."
Claudia Cardinale (Princess Dala)
Italian actress Claudia Cardinale played Princess Dala, the owner of the eponymous diamond, in "The Pink Panther." A royal of the fictional nation of Lugash, Dala is the target of Sir Charles Lytton, and she has her hands full keeping the diamond out of various hands, including the new rulers of her country who demand she return the jewel.
Prior to Hollywood, Cardinale made a name for herself in Italian and French films like "The Leopard," "Rocco and His Brothers, and "Girl with a Suitcase." "The Pink Panther" marked the start of a Hollywood run through the 1960s, which included a role as Jill McBain in the famous spaghetti Western "Once Upon a Time in the West." Cardinale remained quite prolific through the '70s and '80s, though she focused more on European films again rather than becoming a true Hollywood star.
Outside of her screen career, Cardinale has been a fierce advocate for women's rights around the globe, becoming a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in 2000. "It is with passion and dedication that I will be attentive to the needs of women and fight relentlessly for their rights," Cardinale said in a 2001 speech at UNESCO Headquarters. She remains an icon both on and off the screen, and she still acts frequently, appearing in the 2020 Netflix film "Rogue City" and multiple productions in 2022.
Robert Wagner (George)
The only surviving member of the main "Pink Panther" cast is Robert Wagner, who played Sir Charles Lytton's nephew George. A habitual gambler with building debts, George tries to follow in his uncle's criminal footsteps to steal the Pink Panther diamond, with lackluster results.
Though he'd made something of a name for himself prior to "The Pink Panther," Wagner's career really took off in the years after, with turns in hit films like "The Towering Inferno" and a string of TV starring roles that ran from the late-'60s through the mid-'80s. That small-screen run included "It Takes a Thief," "Switch," and a five-year run on the '80s mystery series "Hart to Hart." Wagner later found recurring roles on shows like "Two and a Half Men" and "NCIS."
Wagner is perhaps more famous these days for his alleged involvement in the death of screen icon Natalie Wood, his wife at the time in the midst of their second marriage. Wood was found drowned during a yacht excursion with Wagner and a few other notable parties, including Christopher Walken. Bruising on her body led to questions about her death, and reports later emerged of an argument with Wagner that took place during the trip. The case was still labeled unsolved as of 2022.