"The Pink Panther" was never meant to have such a huge cultural impact — at least, not in the way that actually happened. The original 1963 film was conceived as a simple comedy about a jewel thief at an Alpine ski resort — a clever, witty farce in the style of the time. It wound up being far, far more, elevated to legendary status by Peter Sellers' iconic performance as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau and the equally iconic musical score from composer Henry Mancini.

Clouseau was never meant to be the main draw of the movie, nor Sellers the star. You need only look at the poster for "The Pink Panther" to see David Niven's name in the top spot. Niven's gentleman thief, Sir Charles Lytton, is really the first film's main character, but Sellers delivered such a memorable and hilarious performance that his character quickly became the franchise's centerpiece. To this day, the original is remembered as one of Peter Sellers' best movies. Sadly, though, neither he nor Niven are still alive, and many other actors from the original "Pink Panther" have also died.

Of the main cast, only two are still with us, carrying on the legacy of the film that launched a hundred animated intros. Stars like Capucine, Colin Gordon, John Le Mesurier, and Brenda de Banzie have all passed on. These are the only main actors still alive from "The Pink Panther."