5 Stephen King Adaptations That Improved With Time

Most authors are lucky to see one of their books adapted for a major motion picture or TV series. But Stephen King is not most authors. The undisputed king of horror has seen nearly 70 screen adaptations of his iconic writing.

With so many movies and shows made over the decades, the critical and audience reception to these works runs the gamut from undisputed masterpieces to calamitous boondoggles, and everything in between. For every "Misery" or "Stand By Me," which King has praised as some of the best adaptations of his work, there is a "Maximum Overdrive," a film directed by King himself that even he admits he ruined.

Others, however, take time to connect with their audience. On this list, we'll map out five Stephen King adaptations that have improved over time, whether for their filmmaking, themes, or with the release of an alternate cut that better reflected the director's initial vision.