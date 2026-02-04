Bones Season 13: Will A Revival Ever Happen?

In the past, David Boreanaz has been dismissive about the idea of reprising his "Bones" role. In 2019, he told Parade that he's "not much of a reunion guy," and when Emily Deschanel spoke with TVLine about a possible "Bones" movie that same year, she said: "I know David said he wouldn't, because he doesn't like to go backwards." Of course, a lot of time has passed since then, and it appears as though Boreanaz's stance on a comeback may have softened somewhat.

When he sat down with Variety in 2024, Boreanaz admitted that he would "consider" coming back for a "Bones" revival and even shared some ideas about what could have happened to his character in the meantime: "I think Booth is not really active and retired, and has to be drawn back into a case, to solve something that happened on the grounds of the FBI." However, he also said that it's "not something that I'm focused on right now," a message he repeated during an interview with Parade in January 2025.

Speaking to Woman's World at the Televerse Festival in August 2025, the actor admitted that it would be interesting to see Bones and Booth operating in today's climate. "Of all the shows, I think 'Bones' is one you can just kind of drop into and have fun with all of us," he said during the show's special 20th anniversary panel. "What would be really fantastic about it is to see all of us in today's environment — the political environment, social environment, the mental health environment — and see all of our perspectives and how funny that would be." It sounds like he's not pushing for a revival, but he clearly hasn't closed the door on one.