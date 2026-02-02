5 Justin Long Horror Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

The horror movie genre continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Not only has there been an influx of modern day scream queens, but the world has finally acknowledged Justin Long as a bona fide scream king. After years of toiling and being underappreciated, he's now receiving both his flowers and crown.

Exploring Long's career, it's easy to pick out a number of superb horror-tinged performances to talk about. Whether it be as the voice of Dwayne from the lesser-known 2004 animated film "Hair High," or his turn as Ethan Hawkins in the 2025 cop vampire movie "Night Patrol," Long shows up every single time. Further to that, he embodies the famous Konstantin Stanislavski quote, "There are no small parts, only small actors," giving it his all regardless of the screen time he's afforded.

So, let's take a look back at the horror movies in which Long has left a lasting impression, regardless of whether he was the lead in them or not. This isn't an exhaustive list by any means; it's merely a selection of some of his most memorable performances that solidify his place as an all-time great of the genre.