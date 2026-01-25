One Of The Best Superhero Parody Movies Ever Made Is Streaming For Free

Movie studios takes the integrity of their intellectual property very seriously. Every now and then you'll get a brave filmmaker like Rian Johnson ("Star Wars: The Last Jedi") or Lana Wachowski ("The Matrix Resurrections") willing to break beyond the status quo from the inside with a film that breaks free from the mold in really interesting ways, but for the most part there's an insistence on maintaining the ship for broad audience appeal, especially in the world of comic book movies. This only makes outside art like "The People's Joker" even more of a breath of fresh air. Vera Drew's transgressive mixed media modification of the DC Universe is a sledgehammer to the conglomerate packaging of comic book movies which you have to see to believe. The best part is that the 2022 independent film sensation is now available to stream for free on Tubi.

"The People's Joker" streaming on a public platform is a tremendous victory, considering the superhero parody film went through the wringer. Drew's portrayal of Batman's arch nemesis caught the notice of Warner Bros. which ultimately led to the film being pulled from the festival circuit following its 2022 premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Drew even reached out to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn on social media in 2023 in an effort to get "The People's Joker" released from legal captivity. With the help of the LGBTQ+-driven distribution company Altered Innocence, the fair use parody was able to break free. What Drew and co-writer Bri LeRose were able to accomplish with "The People's Joker" amounts to way more than an easy riff on the clown prince of crime.