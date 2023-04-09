James Gunn Petitioned By Vera Drew To Release The People's Joker From Legal Captivity

Vera Drew, creator and star of "The People's Joker," is petitioning James Gunn to allow her parody of DC's "Joker" to screen without legal ramifications.

In September 2022, Drew posted on Twitter, stating that "a media conglomerate that shall remain nameless" sent her a letter in regards to her parody work screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. While she chose to screen "The People's Joker" anyway, the screenings were drastically scaled back so as to a way of limiting any potential legal pushback.

Since then, Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over DC Studios, with the former co-CEO being notably vocal on Twitter about a number of behind-the-scenes changes (they've got a DC Universe Bible and everything). In April 2023, Drew posted on Twitter again, this time imploring Gunn to get DC to back off. She said, "Today would be a great day for James Gunn to simply say, '"The People's Joker" falls entirely under the definition of a parody and I see simply no reason why it could be exhibited to the public and distributed.' I checked with my attorney, [and] liking this tweet could also suffice." At the time of this writing, Gunn has not responded to the tweet in any public capacity.