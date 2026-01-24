Matt Damon's Bourne Follow-Up Was A Box Office Flop That's Still Worth Watching

With Matt Damon back in the news thanks to his starring roles in the new Netflix thriller "The Rip" and Christopher Nolan's upcoming "The Odyssey," fans of the actor who are poring through both his best and worst movies would be remiss if they didn't take the time to watch one of his lesser-known films: 2010's "Green Zone."

Damon established himself as a leading man in the mid-2000s thanks to the "Bourne" trilogy, with the latter two entries, "The Bourne Supremacy" and "The Bourne Ultimatum," directed by Paul Greengrass. With "Green Zone," the star and director reunited for a film that promised to take the gritty, realistic filmmaking of those Robert Ludlum adaptations and apply it to the true story of what happened during America's 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Unfortunately, "Green Zone" joined other Iraq War films like "Rendition" and "Lions For Lambs" to falter at the box office, topping out at $94 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. Criticisms at the time were focused primarily on the film's resemblance visually to the "Bourne" films, with a focus on hand-held photography that was now so chaotic it had become difficult to even understand what was even happening on screen. Combined with a script that had the unwieldy task of condensing the entirety of a war into a single two-hour film, Rotten Tomatoes blamed "a cliched script and stock characters" for the movie's middling 53% score.