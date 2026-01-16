The Rip Review: Matt Damon And Ben Affleck's Netflix Thriller Falls Short Of Its Potential

Instead, it's the supporting cast whose presence really distracts, considering the scaled-back nature of the story. Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Steven Yeun has unfortunately still taken on many thankless roles since "Minari" and "Beef" edged him closer to the A-list; the natural gravitas that comes with hiring him means it's hard for his character to evade suspicion for long, as why would an actor of his stature slum it in a straight-to-streaming vehicle like this, playing second fiddle to two more dominant A-listers? There are fewer question marks around Teyana Taylor's character, largely because this was shot prior to "One Battle After Another" catapulting her into the Oscar conversation — this is a movie where the only suspects are the ones with familiar faces (see also: the lurking background presence of Kyle Chandler as a rival DEA agent circling the team), and this went into production too prematurely for her to be counted as one.

Even when the self-contained nature of the story is taken into account, there are still far too few twists to sustain the intensity of the drama. The movie is stylized like a chamber murder mystery, with all the suspects forced into close proximity, not knowing who to trust, or whether one of their close friends is working behind their backs; unfortunately, it reveals its hand far too soon to deliver on the simple delights that the genre twist promises. Of course, this isn't a movie for murder mystery aficionados, but the action junkies demanding the Netflix algorithm produces something with enough adrenaline that can go down nicely with a pizza and a few small beers. Luckily, Joe Carnahan is a genre director skilled enough that he can make a thriller limited by its location zip along, never dragging its heels even when the constraints are so clear onscreen. It's far from his best work — that will still be his hilariously mis-marketed, surprisingly existential Liam Neeson drama "The Grey" — but it's further proof he's a safe pair of hands. He may be a journeyman filmmaker, but few directors of his weight class could make something so flimsy and anticlimactic as watchable as he can.

"The Rip" will be lost to the algorithm within weeks, and if it does become a success, it will still be forgotten by all those who watched it. It's perfectly serviceable, never less than watchable, but lacking in anything special that could live up to its twisty potential.

"The Rip" lands on Netflix on January 19.