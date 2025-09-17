James Arness Didn't Care About One Major Gunsmoke Criticism

James Arness had every right to be proud of "Gunsmoke." The long-lived western boasts one of the lengthiest runs on American television at twenty seasons and was once even the primetime series with the most episodes. But when fans asked if Arness — who played central gunslinger Marshal Matt Dillon — was upset that the ensemble wasn't always focused on him, he admitted it was never a concern.

"Often we get letters that say, 'Why can't we see more of Matt?' or 'Give us more of Kitty.' That's when the CBS fellows get uptight and suggest we appear more. But to me, that's the best kind of fan mail. When you get letters saying 'We get too much of Matt'— that's when you should start worrying," Arness told The Gazette in a vintage interview (as quoted by MeTV). It's a comment that's especially funny in hindsight, since Arness ended up being the only "Gunsmoke" actor to appear in every episode.

The old showbiz adage of leaving them wanting more definitely applied to "Gunsmoke" itself which, in spite of its extremely long original run, was resurrected through a string of TV movies released throughout the 1980s and 1990s. But when it came to who was watching those movies and shows, Arness also confessed that he wasn't that tuned into the metrics.