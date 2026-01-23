TikTok's Jon Hamm Dancing Meme Was Pulled From A Must-Watch Apple TV Series
If you've seen a meme on TikTok of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm showing off his moves in a dark nightclub but can't figure out where it's from — largely because "Mad Men" didn't feature any dark nightclubs — we've got you covered.
In the meme, Jon Hamm's character walks through that aforementioned club looking, to be kind, pretty terrible, as he's got an obvious cut on the bridge of his nose ... but he's grooving away anyway, seemingly without a care in the world. Even though most of the TikTok edits utilize the song "Turn the Lights Off" by DJ Kato, which was a huge hit in 2010, in the actual scene from Hamm's Apple TV series "Your Friends and Neighbors," his character Andrew "Coop" Cooper is actually dancing to the tune "Sentient System" by Joseph William Morgan, and the whole thing takes place in trippy slow motion.
"Your Friends and Neighbors," for the uninitiated, is Hamm's big return to the small screen after the success of "Mad Men," Matthew Weiner's critically adored AMC series that won Hamm a long-awaited Emmy Award for his final season as the secretive, adulterous ad man Don Draper. On the series, Hamm's character Coop gets into quite a bit of trouble, and while we'll circle back to the specifics of that trouble in just a moment, here's where the club scene fits into the puzzle. Midway through the show's first season, which premiered in 2025, Coop goes to a club with a few people — people with whom Coop may or may not have committed a major theft right before they go to the club in question — and partakes in illicit substances, partying the night away. It's a brief respite from Coop's stressful life on the series, honestly — because he has a lot going on.
What is Your Friends and Neighbors about, and who does Jon Hamm play?
When "Your Friends and Neighbors" begins, Jon Hamm's Coop is doing pretty well, all things considered; yes, he and his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet) are trying to figure out how to co-parent their teenage kids despite their divorce, but Coop is a successful finance guy who manages to make enough money to keep his kids and ex-wife supported and live a lavish lifestyle on his own. Unfortunately, this all changes in the show's pilot when Coop is fired by his boss at Bailey Russell Capital Management — Corbin Bernsen's partner Jack Bailey — and he realizes he has no way to pay his life's exorbitant bills. Then, while Coop is attending a party in his posh suburban neighborhood — attended by both Mel as well as her best friend Sam Levitt (Olivia Munn), who's recently divorced and having a secret relationship with Coop — he finds a bundle of cash and casually pockets it before realizing that he can make a habit of this and start stealing from his friends and neighbors.
From there, Coop goes on a small crime spree, lifting watches and jewelry during impromptu dinners or get-togethers and bringing them to a pawn shop to exchange them for cash. Before long, a maid working for one of the titular friends and neighbors named Elena (Aimee Carrero) catches Coop mid-theft, and the two start working together. That's actually, as it happens, how Coop ends up at that club; the two of them steal a painting by famed artist Roy Lichtenstein that belongs to one of Elena's clients and replace it with a forgery, and then they go celebrate their successful heist at the club. "Your Friends and Neighbors" is extremely fun — so what about Hamm's signature project "Mad Men?"
Jon Hamm fans know the actor rose to prominence thanks to Mad Men
The funny thing about Jon Hamm's lead role in "Your Friends and Neighbors" is that while it's completely different from his role as Don Draper on "Mad Men" for a whole host of reasons, the two roles do share a major similarity: both characters are huge liars. Spoilers for "Mad Men" (which ended in 2015) ahead, but the whole deal with Don Draper — a successful and enigmatic advertising executive who works in the Manhattan offices of Sterling Cooper and, eventually, a new firm called Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce — is that he's not who he says he is. Sure, it's easy to buy that this handsome man, who womanizes his way through New York City despite initially being married to former model Betty Draper (January Jones) and having two children with her, also happens to be a decorated Army veteran, but that's not true. Besides the constant lying he does to his wife about all of his affairs, Don isn't even who he says he is; throughout the series, we learn that his real name is Dick Whitman. While serving in the Korean War, Dick was under the command of the real Don, and when Don died in combat, Dick stole his dog-tags ... and his identity.
Don Draper and Coop might exist in different centuries — "Mad Men" takes place throughout the 1960s, while Coop's story is firmly placed in present day — but they both have a lot to hide, and it makes sense to cast Hamm in a different yet similar role. Plus, now we have an immortal meme of him dancing on TikTok ... and with the utmost respect to "Mad Men," Don Draper never got funky in the middle of a dark nightclub.