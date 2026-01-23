TikTok's Jon Hamm Dancing Meme Was Pulled From A Must-Watch Apple TV Series

If you've seen a meme on TikTok of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm showing off his moves in a dark nightclub but can't figure out where it's from — largely because "Mad Men" didn't feature any dark nightclubs — we've got you covered.

In the meme, Jon Hamm's character walks through that aforementioned club looking, to be kind, pretty terrible, as he's got an obvious cut on the bridge of his nose ... but he's grooving away anyway, seemingly without a care in the world. Even though most of the TikTok edits utilize the song "Turn the Lights Off" by DJ Kato, which was a huge hit in 2010, in the actual scene from Hamm's Apple TV series "Your Friends and Neighbors," his character Andrew "Coop" Cooper is actually dancing to the tune "Sentient System" by Joseph William Morgan, and the whole thing takes place in trippy slow motion.

"Your Friends and Neighbors," for the uninitiated, is Hamm's big return to the small screen after the success of "Mad Men," Matthew Weiner's critically adored AMC series that won Hamm a long-awaited Emmy Award for his final season as the secretive, adulterous ad man Don Draper. On the series, Hamm's character Coop gets into quite a bit of trouble, and while we'll circle back to the specifics of that trouble in just a moment, here's where the club scene fits into the puzzle. Midway through the show's first season, which premiered in 2025, Coop goes to a club with a few people — people with whom Coop may or may not have committed a major theft right before they go to the club in question — and partakes in illicit substances, partying the night away. It's a brief respite from Coop's stressful life on the series, honestly — because he has a lot going on.