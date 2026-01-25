Before Bridgerton And Peacemaker, Freddie Stroma Had A Hilarious Harry Potter Role

While modern audiences know Freddie Stroma as Daphne's almost-suitor Prince Friedrich in "Bridgeton" and as Adrian Chase/Vigilante in "Peacemaker," another generation of viewers grew up knowing him as a Gryffindor student from the "Harry Potter" movies. While the actor doesn't appear until "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," the sixth installment in the eight-film series, he becomes an important part of a love triangle as Cormac McLaggen, a student who is one year ahead of the story's Golden Trio.

McLaggen is a confident Quidditch player who finds himself competing with Ron Weasley for the Keeper position on the Gryffindor team. As captain, Harry is left with a difficult decision, as McLaggen's arrogance is backed up by his skill on a broom. Hermione Granger makes it a bit easier for him by using a Confundus Charm on McLaggen so he would do poorly in tryouts, ensuring Ron would be the obvious choice for the team. McLaggen also diligently pursues Hermione, who brings him as her date to the Slughorn Christmas party as a way to get under Ron's skin after he begins dating Lavender Brown. McLaggen and Hermione never have a romantic relationship, as he is too self-absorbed and Hermione is just not interested.