What Is A 'Rake' In Bridgerton - And Why Is Simon Bassett A Perfect Example?

Fans of "Bridgerton" may have noticed that the Netflix historical drama features plenty of Regency period slang, and uses certain words in a context that a modern person might find unfamiliar and even outright strange. One such word is, of course, rake, which, in the show's universe, appears to describe a very particular type of person — most prominently, Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset from "Bridgerton."

As the show's central heartthrob during Season 1, the Duke of Hastings is an instrumental part of the untold truth of "Bridgerton." But while Page does a great job at making his character a cool male lead fit for the show's setting, can Simon truly be called a rake? Let's dive a bit deeper into the origins of the term, and whether it really fits the Duke.