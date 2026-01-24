House Of The Dragon's Best Scene Happened Thanks To Matt Smith
Based on the historically-themed companion book "Fire & Blood" by George R. R. Martin, "House of the Dragon" is the thrilling prequel to HBO's beloved fantasy series "Game of Thrones." Set over 100 years before the time of Daenerys Targaryen, "House of the Dragon" depicts her ancestors' bloody war for succession following the death of King Viserys I.
"House of the Dragon" premiered in 2022 to critical acclaim, but fans may be surprised to learn that the show's best scene didn't spring from Martin's pen — it was improvised by one of the show's stars, Matt Smith. In Season 1, Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," King Viserys (Paddy Considine) appears at the royal court to overhear a petition interrogating the legitimacy of his daughter Princess Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) sons. Infirm and disfigured after a long illness, Viserys makes a determined but difficult march across the throne room, and his crown slips off his head. Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) — once a roguish contender for the crown, now Rhaenyra's husband — appears at his brother's side. After helping Viserys ascend the steps and take his seat on the Iron Throne, Daemon crowns him.
This significant scene, played with very little dialogue, was the result of a happy accident. In an interview with EW, episode director Geeta Patel revealed that during rehearsal, "the crown fell off of Paddy's head and Matt picked it up ... We didn't stop [filming]." The unscripted moment impressed Patel, who then re-filmed it for the final cut of the episode.
This small change brought Viserys and Daemon full-circle
While Matt Smith has done some uncomfortable things for the sake of his roles, audiences can thank him for this heartbreaking scene between Daemon and Viserys. Beginning with Daemon's introduction in the first episode of "House of the Dragon" as he's smugly sitting atop his brother's throne, he is repeatedly shown to be a cynical and rebellious warrior with a deadly thirst for power.
Viserys disinherits Daemon and breaks centuries of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra as his heir — only for Rhaenyra to marry Daemon in the seventh episode, "Driftmark." While the strange sparks between uncle and niece are undeniable (and part of a long Targaryen family tradition), the question lingered whether Daemon married Rhaenyra to strengthen her claim to the throne, or to hurt Viserys and grab power for himself.
This decades-long tension is resolved when Daemon gives Viserys his crown, proving his loyalty and love for his brother. The moment proved to be so remarkable that it replaced a speech intended for Daemon later in the episode. As Patel explained, "I was so thankful that accident happened, that the crown fell off because it proved to be, at least for me, quite a heavy moment and quite a turning point for a storyline that had started in the pilot: Hey, I want your crown and by the end here I'm gonna put the crown back on your head and I'm gonna help you to your throne" (via EW).