House Of The Dragon's Best Scene Happened Thanks To Matt Smith

Based on the historically-themed companion book "Fire & Blood" by George R. R. Martin, "House of the Dragon" is the thrilling prequel to HBO's beloved fantasy series "Game of Thrones." Set over 100 years before the time of Daenerys Targaryen, "House of the Dragon" depicts her ancestors' bloody war for succession following the death of King Viserys I.

"House of the Dragon" premiered in 2022 to critical acclaim, but fans may be surprised to learn that the show's best scene didn't spring from Martin's pen — it was improvised by one of the show's stars, Matt Smith. In Season 1, Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," King Viserys (Paddy Considine) appears at the royal court to overhear a petition interrogating the legitimacy of his daughter Princess Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) sons. Infirm and disfigured after a long illness, Viserys makes a determined but difficult march across the throne room, and his crown slips off his head. Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) — once a roguish contender for the crown, now Rhaenyra's husband — appears at his brother's side. After helping Viserys ascend the steps and take his seat on the Iron Throne, Daemon crowns him.

This significant scene, played with very little dialogue, was the result of a happy accident. In an interview with EW, episode director Geeta Patel revealed that during rehearsal, "the crown fell off of Paddy's head and Matt picked it up ... We didn't stop [filming]." The unscripted moment impressed Patel, who then re-filmed it for the final cut of the episode.