Heartstopper Season 2 Review: The Sweet Show Deepens And Expands In Its Second Season

The show still revolves around Charlie and Nick, of course, and now that they're a couple, they have more to navigate. Not only is Nick not out to a majority of the people at their school, but Charlie has been trying to help Nick with his school work so much that he's neglected his own studies, a bucket of cold water for him — and especially his parents.

The depiction of Nick's struggle to come out is given the most weight this season. This is reflective of Kit Connor's own struggles of being forced to come out, and he does a great job exploring the difficulties of choosing who to come out to and when. He tries and fails to come out to his friends on the rugby team at a party, while his brother (Jack Barton) forces him out of the closet at home in the most unforgiving way. This is compounded by his being bi, not gay, which many in his life see as a halfway point to coming out as gay, not as a real thing. In fact, the show puts almost too fine a point on Nick being bi, having him write his sexuality out in text messages when he's declaring his love for Charlie. But still, the point is valuable, and the show makes sure the reality of Nick's sexuality is understood.

Throughout, Charlie remains supportive, trying to let Nick decide for himself when is the right time. It's an interesting depiction that shows us how coming out is a continuous process. That said, Charlie is torn: He wants his boyfriend to come out at his own pace, but he also wants someone who he can hold hands with and kiss in public. It's an understandable set of challenges, and while the show spends most of its time on Nick's struggles, we can also feel Charlie's pain too.

That doesn't mean there isn't a significant amount of joy to be had here. Nick and Charlie are as cute as ever and in the throes of young love, so there's more than enough to keep people satisfied with the course of their relationship. But they're both learning things about the other too, making their characters deeper, richer, and more complex. While this means that everything isn't perfect all the time, between the two of them, things get about as close as they can.