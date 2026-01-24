10 Box Office Bombs Turning 25 In 2026

2026 is bound to be dominated by discussions of certain modern classics turning 25 years old. "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Shrek," "Ocean's Eleven," "The Fast and the Furious," "Monsters, Inc.," the list goes on and on. However, while celebrations for titles like "Legally Blonde" are inevitable, it's also worth noting the box office duds that are also turning 25, and garnered disdain when they were initially released for their financial shortcomings. Many have even been solely defined by those box office numbers. However, as several action movie box office bombs that are actually worth watching prove, there's often more going on with major box office flops than meets the eye.

In this case, it's well worth diving into these 2001 box office flops and exploring what larger cultural factors led to their respective financial demises, as well as how their theatrical runs played into larger narratives surrounding certain stars, genres, or studios. We can also explore which of these films have garnered cult followings in the years since their release.

A lot can happen in 25 years, as the massive pop culture impact of 2001 hits like "The Fellowship of the Ring" and "Shrek" can attest. That timespan, though, has also lent new layers of intrigue to these box office flops celebrating a momentous anniversary in 2026.