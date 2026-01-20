10 Actors Who Told Studios To Kill Off Their Characters

For many actors, the juiciest type of performance they can give is a death scene. Whether a character has been around for a single movie or has been integral to a franchise for decades, an actor can really chew the scenery going out in a blaze of glory. Perhaps they deliver an emotional monologue telling their friends or family how much they mean to them, or maybe a death scene is just really cool and definitive when you know that person isn't coming back. Plenty of character deaths have felt cheap, but when done right, it forever imprints itself into the zeitgeist.

Sometimes, a character death is what's best for the story — but other times, it's what the actor themselves requested. You might think an actor wouldn't want to give up a lucrative gig, especially for a part that spans multiple movies or seasons of television. But after playing the same role for years, it's understandable if a performer wants to move onto greener pastures where they can feel challenged once more.

For one reason or another, these 10 actors told the studio, director, or writer of a project to kill them off. You may not have enjoyed watching these deaths, but in some cases, it opened the doors for even greater narrative possibilities.