Noah Schnapp Asked The Stranger Things Creators To Add A Key Will And Mike Scene

Since the very first episode of "Stranger Things," the friendship between Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) formed one of the show's strongest emotional cores. After all, Will's disappearance kicks off the show's story, sparking Mike to go on a quest to get his friend back from The Upside Down. Season 2 centered on Will's link to The Mind Flayer, a terrifying, psychic beast that forcibly connected Will to a hive mind, and it was his friendship with Mike that ultimately saved him.

By the fifth and final season of the show, fans had picked up on plenty of hints that Will had a big crush on his best friend. Finally, "Stranger Things" addressed this in its penultimate episode, giving Will an emotional coming out scene where just about every character reassured him that he was loved anyway. Schnapp realized something was missing as they went to film the finale, however; aside from the group scene, there was no moment where Will and Mike would have a moment together to process!

Schnapp went to the Duffer Brothers, who created the show, to voice his concern. "I did actually speak to the Duffers, and they included a scene in the finale that wasn't originally there to kind of close that story properly," he later told People. They bonded on a climb up the radio station tower, pausing for a moment to reaffirm to one another that they'd be best friends anyway, even though Mike didn't reciprocate Will's affection.