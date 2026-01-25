BMF Season 5: Will It Happen?

The Starz show "BMF" ran for a solid four seasons before it became one of the many TV shows canceled in 2025. The news came as a disappointment to fans, who called for Starz to reconsider, but their protests seem to have fallen on deaf ears — as it stands, there will be no fifth season of the show. No specific reason has been given for the cancellation, though Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch was brutally honest about the modern TV landscape at a Deutsche Bank media conference in March 2024. "When seasons go from one to two to three to four, three to four is where the cost really pops because most of the actors get bigger raises, and you have to really manage that," he said (via Deadline). "So, you have to have in your portfolio of development shows that can actually replace shows as they get into later seasons."

Reading in between the lines, it seems as though "BMF" was no longer profitable for Starz. The final episode of Season 4 did tie up a couple of plot threads, though, crucially, the tales of the two main characters were left on cliffhangers. The series revolves around brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr., playing his own father) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory ("All American" star Da'Vinchi), who become head honchos on the narcotics scene in 1980s Detroit. Their cartel, called BMF (short for Black Mafia Family), makes them wealthy. With their money and influence, they launch a music label called Stomping Ground Records. Meech and Terry grapple with sibling rivalry and infighting as they try to control their smuggling enterprise. When Season 4 ends, Demetrius has just been arrested by Detective Von Bryant (Steve Harris) and Terry has been shot.