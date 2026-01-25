BMF Season 5: Will It Happen?
The Starz show "BMF" ran for a solid four seasons before it became one of the many TV shows canceled in 2025. The news came as a disappointment to fans, who called for Starz to reconsider, but their protests seem to have fallen on deaf ears — as it stands, there will be no fifth season of the show. No specific reason has been given for the cancellation, though Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch was brutally honest about the modern TV landscape at a Deutsche Bank media conference in March 2024. "When seasons go from one to two to three to four, three to four is where the cost really pops because most of the actors get bigger raises, and you have to really manage that," he said (via Deadline). "So, you have to have in your portfolio of development shows that can actually replace shows as they get into later seasons."
Reading in between the lines, it seems as though "BMF" was no longer profitable for Starz. The final episode of Season 4 did tie up a couple of plot threads, though, crucially, the tales of the two main characters were left on cliffhangers. The series revolves around brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr., playing his own father) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory ("All American" star Da'Vinchi), who become head honchos on the narcotics scene in 1980s Detroit. Their cartel, called BMF (short for Black Mafia Family), makes them wealthy. With their money and influence, they launch a music label called Stomping Ground Records. Meech and Terry grapple with sibling rivalry and infighting as they try to control their smuggling enterprise. When Season 4 ends, Demetrius has just been arrested by Detective Von Bryant (Steve Harris) and Terry has been shot.
Three BMF spin-offs are in the works
Of course, "BMF" is based on a true story, so anyone wanting to know what happened to Meech and Terry just has to hop on to Google. However, reading about their fates is not as exciting as seeing them play out on screen, and there was always a chance that the show might have taken a slightly different direction for the sake of entertainment. Thankfully, it seems as though we haven't seen the last of the "BMF" world.
Fans who miss "BMF" were thrilled when executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson announced in 2023 that Starz was developing not one, but three spin-offs. The collection of works will be jointly known as "BMF Immortal," the rapper, actor, and producer confirmed. As of October 2025, the spin-offs were still gestating, with no titles, plotlines, actors, or release dates set in stone. As the waiting game goes on, audiences should at least take comfort in the fact that the project hasn't been abandoned yet.
Jackson has a ton of work on his plate, which might also be a factor in the slow-motion development of the "BMF" universe. He was the driving force behind "Power," one of the best Starz original shows ever, and continues to be involved in the spin-offs: Three have been released so far ("Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "Power Book IV: Force"), and a further two are currently in development. Will "BMF" eventually weave a multi-layered legacy of its own? Only time will tell.