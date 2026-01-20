Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 2017 War Thriller With John Cena Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

In the spirit of similar one-location nail-biters like 2010's "Buried," Doug Liman's psychological war thriller, "The Wall" — currently streaming on Prime Video — is a lean, mean bullet of a movie. The status quo of the Iraqi War is just a backdrop for a cat-and-mouse game between U.S. Army Sergeant Shane Matthews (John Cena), his spotter Ize (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and expert Iraqi sniper Juba (Laith Nakli).

Dwain Worrell's screenplay tosses us in the middle of an operation in the Iraqi desert with limited information. Matthews and Ize are in top-to-bottom camouflage, surveying the site of a pipeline construction from afar, where a security detail team has previously been killed by a sniper. After baking in the sun for 20-plus hours without any sign of movement, Matthews decides to investigate. He leaves Ize behind for cover while keeping in contact with him on the radio, but when he gets close to examine the bodies, he quickly realizes that something isn't right.

Soon after, Matthews and Ize are shot at by a hidden sniper beginning a game of physical and psychological warfare. Once Ize realizes that the sniper isn't who he says, he tries everything to outsmart him and survive the situation before bleeding out.