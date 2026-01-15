Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 9's Shocking Death Is A Heartbreaker

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 9 — "Blindsided"

After a long, slow decline that saw him suffer through a brain bleed after taking a tumble at his memory care facility, Bert Goodwin (Gregory Alan Williams) finally passes away in "Blindsided." It's an event that the entire family has been waiting for — Bert's adult kids have been staying at the family home and are present when his time finally comes.

And yet it's such a sudden development that the audience might feel as surprised as his ex-wife Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) does by her ex-husband's death. That potentially teaches viewers an important life lesson: as in life — and even though "Chicago Med" foreshadowed his exit throughout Season 10 and Season 11 — when death actually arrives it feels just as shattering, sudden, and heartbreaking as any real loss.

Bert is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease during Season 9, in what may be one of the best "Chicago Med" episodes ever. Sharon ultimately agrees it's best for him to go to an assisted living faculty. When Bert is injured, she learns that he has signed an advanced directive that doesn't allow surgical intervention, guaranteeing that his bleed will eventually kill him. There's little the family can do but hold on to each other and deal with some unresolved, years-old issues — like eldest son David Goodwin's (Gbenga Akinnagbe) confession that Bert isn't his biological dad. Once Bert's bed is empty and the funeral over, Sharon finds herself struggling with her feelings and leans on a helpful medical professional for assistance.