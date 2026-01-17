10 Actors Who Refused To Wear Certain Costumes On Screen

Plenty of science fiction shows featured alien characters, but only in "Farscape" were they brought to life by the artists at the Jim Henson Company. Using a combination of makeup and prosthetics, the aliens on "Farscape" were unlike anything seen on TV before or since, with colorful and monstrous designs that were profoundly alien — but that wasn't always easy for some of the actors on set.

Playing the part of Pa'U Zotoh Zhaan, Virginia Hey was covered head to toe in blue makeup to transform into a blue alien priestess. But Hey left the series in 2002, and in an interview with BBC, Hey says that this was because "the make-up was making [her] very sick."

"I started to get kidney problems after the first three months of the first season," she said. "I don't think I would have lasted for the three years had I not done intensive healing every single day on myself." On her personal website, Hey explained how her "body could not cope with the chemicals and was weakened, [her] kidneys bled [every] day for [three] years, [and] it couldn't cleanse properly due to the relentless hours and very little sleep." She also couldn't escape the character in the little downtime she had because she shaved her head and eyebrows for the role.

At the very least, Zhaan was able to have a proper send off on the show, sacrificing herself to save her friends. Hey also put the makeup on again for a surprise appearance in the show's fourth (and ultimately final) season that was brief enough to avoid causing any more harm to the actress.