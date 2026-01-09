Everything You Need To Know Before A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Another year means a new installment in "A Song of Ice And Fire," George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy saga that is positively overflowing with political intrigue, epic sword fighting, and dangerous creatures both big and small. With the smashing success of the HBO adaptation "Game of Thrones" (controversial finale and all), the continent of Westeros has become one of the biggest IPs in Warner's stable.

Luckily for them, Martin has created plenty of stories throughout the history of the continent that are ripe for adaptation. Following the launch of the prequel "House of The Dragon," we are now set to find ourselves watching a totally new perspective via "A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms." In the video above, you'll learn everything you need to know about HBO's most anticipated series of the year.

This is another prequel to "Game of Thrones," but with a radically different cast of characters. Because where "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" focused on the backstabbing and scandals of the royal families, "A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms" instead follows the lowborn hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) as he travels the land searching for a chance to prove himself. On his journey, he crosses paths with a young boy named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) who turns out to be none other than Prince Aegon Targaryen, who joins Duncan on his quest. In this tale, HBO might have found the perfect avenue to correct the mistakes of the past.