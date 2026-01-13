F1 Star Damson Idris Shined In A Crime Thriller Series Streaming On Disney+

Though a lot of the press around the 2025 racing drama "F1" focused on it being something of a comeback for star Brad Pitt, his co-star wound up stealing much of the movie. That star is Damson Idris, who plays the up and coming racer who ends up becoming both teammate and rival to Pitt's veteran driver. It was certainly the first time a lot of people got to witness Idris' talents — that is, except for those that haven't been paying attention to the small screen as well. Idris' true breakthrough role was on the 2017 FX drama "Snowfall," and you can watch all six seasons of it on Disney+ right now if you missed it when it originally aired.

Idris was kicked out of a car in South Central and told to survive as part of his "Snowfall" audition, proving that the actor is willing to give his all to land the roles that he believes in. As Idris told Looper in an exclusive interview in discussing how he approaches his career, "as an actor, I like to let the universe bring the roles to me. So whatever speaks to me is who I'm going to give my heart and soul to." He definitely laid it all out there for "Snowfall," which saw him rack up numerous award nominations and wins for his powerful performance as drug dealer Franklin Saint.