Snowfall's Damson Idris Was Kicked Out Of A Car In South Central And Told To Survive As Part Of His Audition

When "Snowfall" premiered in 2017, FX knew they had a hit on their hands, securing John Singleton's binge-worthy crime drama for numerous seasons. Six years and an equal amount of seasons later, "Snowfall" fans know the series is coming to a bittersweet end, but breakout star Damson Idris will never forget how he landed the role of Franklin Saint.

During an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Idris reminisced on the audition process, telling the talk show host that Singleton flew him out to South Central Los Angeles to see if he had what it took to survive. "By audition number eight," the British actor said, "Singleton took me to South Central, opened the car door, and said, 'If you survive, you've got the role.'"

Naturally, the crowd met Idris's story with laughter, and thankfully the entire experience was enjoyable for him. "It really was an experience," he continued. "You know, I was walking around South Central. I had to stay in character, so I wasn't allowed to be British. And I said to his mother, 'Oh, how lovely your hair looks today. I'm just going to go and put this in a bin.' And she goes, 'John! He ain't from here, huh?' Nearly lost the part, but hey, six seasons later. Here we are."