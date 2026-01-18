Where Is Justin Hartley's Tracker Filmed? The Major Locations Explained
"Tracker," which follows survivalist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) as he helps find missing people across the United States, has a tendency to take its action into the great outdoors, using forests, streams, and open roads to set the mood. It's therefore unsurprising that the show films the majority of its episodes in Canada, with several locations in Vancouver, British Columbia (which has become known as "Hollywood North") being utilized.
The CBS series definitely isn't the first to make the coastal city its homebase – James Gunn's "Peacemaker" was shot in Vancouver, and the likes of "Supernatural," "Riverdale," "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," and "The Last of Us" have all taken advantage of the beautiful scenery. However, while much of "Tracker" is shot in the city, the production moves around the Vancouver area a lot, rarely shooting its exteriors in the same place twice. Read on to find out where exactly "Tracker" is filmed.
Tracker takes full advantage of British Columbia's natural beauty
Lots of different places in British Columbia have hosted the "Tracker" team. The very first episode of the show, titled "Klamath Falls," opens in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, though those scenes were actually shot in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, somewhere between Cache Creek and Walhachin. The episode also takes us to Klamath Falls City Hall and Police Department, which is actually the Inlet Theatre in the city of Port Moody, part of the Metro Vancouver Regional District. And if you're wondering where the Wyoming Science University from the episode "Beyond the Campus Walls" is located, it's actually Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, another city in Metro Vancouver.
In Vancouver itself, the show has utilized George Wainborn Park (with the Granville Bridge clearly visible in some shots) and the city's Chinatown area has also been used, with the Liang You Book store on East Georgia Street appearing in Episode 7. Vancouver's streets have doubled for American cities as different as Boston and Chicago, such is the variety available to location scouts. The Season 1 finale "The Storm" was filmed in Tofino on Vancouver Island. The episode takes place in a fictional Oregon city called Sandy Point, which made Tofino ideal — there's plenty of sand in this small town located on the west side of the island. "Tracker" shot scenes on Tofino's Chesterman Beach, which is where the titular survivalist meets with his old friend Lizzy Hawking, whose daughter has gone missing.
Does Tracker film interior scenes in Vancouver, too?
"Tracker" really does take full advantage of all the stunning natural beauty in British Columbia: The picturesque drive from Vancouver to Whistler has been shown on screen, with some stunning shots of Howe Sound making the final cut. The crew has also put together scenes at the Capilano Dam and Juniper Beach Provincial Park. But what about the interior scenes? Are they also filmed in the Vancouver area, or are they done separately in Hollywood? The former is the case, with the show shooting most of its interiors in just one take place: Vancouver Film Studios, which has been used for a variety of Hollywood productions over the years. "Deadpool" was made there, as was "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "Elf."
If there's a hotel room, a strip club, or an office building to be explored, the odds are it's a soundstage at Vancouver Film Studios. However, that's not to say every single interior shot was done there — sometimes, the crew will set up inside real structures. For Season 3, "Tracker" utilized the Sun Bowl Arena in South Okanagan, British Columbia, filming there in August 2025. Local authorities warned residents that "the production may cause temporary noise from trucks, generators and scene sounds," per Castanet. The ice hockey arena is often used as a venue for amateur athletic organizations and is the home of the Osoyoos Coyotes.