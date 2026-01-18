Where Is Justin Hartley's Tracker Filmed? The Major Locations Explained

Lots of different places in British Columbia have hosted the "Tracker" team. The very first episode of the show, titled "Klamath Falls," opens in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, though those scenes were actually shot in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, somewhere between Cache Creek and Walhachin. The episode also takes us to Klamath Falls City Hall and Police Department, which is actually the Inlet Theatre in the city of Port Moody, part of the Metro Vancouver Regional District. And if you're wondering where the Wyoming Science University from the episode "Beyond the Campus Walls" is located, it's actually Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, another city in Metro Vancouver.

In Vancouver itself, the show has utilized George Wainborn Park (with the Granville Bridge clearly visible in some shots) and the city's Chinatown area has also been used, with the Liang You Book store on East Georgia Street appearing in Episode 7. Vancouver's streets have doubled for American cities as different as Boston and Chicago, such is the variety available to location scouts. The Season 1 finale "The Storm" was filmed in Tofino on Vancouver Island. The episode takes place in a fictional Oregon city called Sandy Point, which made Tofino ideal — there's plenty of sand in this small town located on the west side of the island. "Tracker" shot scenes on Tofino's Chesterman Beach, which is where the titular survivalist meets with his old friend Lizzy Hawking, whose daughter has gone missing.