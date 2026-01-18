5 Star Trek Alien Races That Disappeared Without Explanation

In the original "Star Trek" series in the 1960s, there were a number of iconic alien races that became franchise mainstays. From the Klingons to the Romulans and the Vulcans, these recurring aliens remain a big part of today's current crop of "Star Trek" shows. But there were other alien races that were a big part of the original series, including the blue-skinned, antennaed Andorians. Appearing first in the episode "Journey to Babel," the Andorians are a belligerent sort, but are also said to be one of the founding members of the United Federation of Planets.

As one of humans' earliest allies, you'd expect the Andorians to play a major role in the "Star Trek" films. You might even think they'd be featured regularly on spin-off series in the '80s and '90s. But other than a few background cameos and appearances in the 1974 animated series, the Andorians disappeared from screens for decades. They were absent from all three '90s "Star Trek" shows, "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager," and there is never any indication that they aren't still major players in galactic affairs.

Of course, the Andorians would return with a vengeance in "Star Trek: Enterprise," the 2001 prequel series starring Scott Bakula. The Andorians are given a visual overhaul, looking far more menacing than their sillier '60s counterparts, and became a major part of the series. They even received their first iconic hero character, Admiral Shran, played by Jeffrey Combs.