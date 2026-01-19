'70s Actors You Wouldn't Want To Meet In Real Life

One of the most storied and revered actors of the 20th century, Dustin Hoffman has delivered many memorable performances throughout his career. Today, most people outside the entertainment industry know him as a serious method actor who starred in classic films like "Rain Man," "The Graduate," "Kramer vs. Kramer," and many more. Unfortunately for Hoffman, within the entertainment industry, he has a reputation as someone with whom many people hate to work. During filming for "Kramer vs. Kramer" — a dramatic picture about the tempestuous divorce and custody battle between exes played by Hoffman and Meryl Streep — Hoffman actually slapped Streep, claiming it would improve her performance.

So, obviously, it wouldn't be so much fun to meet Hoffman on a film set, but what about the rest of the time? Unfortunately, around the time that Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a serial sexual predator in 2017, multiple women came forward to talk about Hoffman's alleged predatory behavior on and off the clock. According to their accounts, Hoffman was quick to take advantage of his upper hand in power dynamics with young women who were just starting out in the industry. He had a penchant for demanding foot rubs and sexual acts, and according to one costar from a stage production of "Death of a Salesman," he relished every opportunity to humiliate and violate her in front of cameras and the production crew. Whether or not the sexual misconduct allegations against Hoffman are true, he is certainly not a nice person, and meeting him in person would likely be very disappointing.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).