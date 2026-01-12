Netflix Is Streaming Andrew Garfield's Overlooked 2018 Thriller With A Cult Following

While Andrew Garfield is best-known for fronting Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man" films, he has played a wide variety of characters, including some real people. Garfield starred as World War II combat medic Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge," and more recently shone as famous playwright Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick... Boom!," both of which earned him Oscar nominations for best actor. These were all high profile projects, but one Andrew Garfield film you may not have heard of is "Under the Silver Lake," which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, "Under the Silver Lake" flew well under the radar in 2018. This A24 film a real mish-mash of styles, with elements of surrealism, neo-noir, black comedy, and the thriller genre thrown into the proverbial blender. The result is a film that's hard to digest at first but becomes more engrossing with each watch. Garfield stars as Sam, a 30-something living in Los Angeles. He has no direction in life, but finds one after the sudden and strange disappearance of his neighbor Sarah (Riley Keough).

Sarah and her friends move out overnight, and Sam is determined to find out why. His natural tendency to see conspiracy theories in the mundane fuels his new goal. Sam's efforts take him on a journey through Los Angeles, learning about an underground ritual Sarah and her roommates apparently got caught up in. There are codes and symbols everywhere, giving both Sam and the audience something to unravel as he meets more people and dives further into the mystery.