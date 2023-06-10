A24's Steamy LA Drama Will Change How You See Andrew Garfield

It hasn't even been two decades since Andrew Garfield earned his first screen credit. But in the years since his five-episode stint on the UK teen drama "Sugar Rush," he's become one of the most-loved and in-demand actors of his generation, logging roles in lauded indies ("Boy A," "Never Let Me Go"), studio tentpoles ("The Amazing Spider-Man"), and awards season players ("The Social Network," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye") alike.

Along the way, Garfield has continued to claim roles as wildly varied as they are challenging. In 2018, he booked the lead role in a film that arguably put his talents to use in ways none had before. That film is A24's mind-melting mystery flick "Under the Silver Lake," and it finds Garfield playing Sam, a hapless Los Angeles hipster who embarks on a manic mystery tour of the city's upper-crust underground after uncovering a conspiracy deeper and darker than the titular body of water. It also finds Garfield baring a little more skin than his fans are likely accustomed to, as the film contains a few scenes that are, shall we say, adult in nature.

It's hardly the first time Garfield has played against type, of course. But rarely has the actor so wholly embraced his inner sleaze for a role. And If you wanna see what all the commotion is about, you'll be happy to know "Under the Silver Lake" is currently available on Showtime.