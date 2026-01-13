5 Movies That Nearly Ended An Actor's Career

Life has a sense of humor. Actors toil for roles throughout their careers, competing with countless other talented performers. Then, when they receive something ... Wham! The movie flops, and they face the fallout. Hey, no one said that life has a good sense of humor.

Almost every single actor has had to deal with a job that didn't go the way they might have imagined it — it's part and parcel of the gig, really. However, there are extreme cases in which a role ends, or nearly ends, a career. Is it fair? Of course not, but Hollywood operates in its own world of imaginary rules and bogus perceptions. Instead of taking into account that a film is made by cast and crew, where everyone shares responsibility in the success or failure, one person can take the heat and be branded an outcast.

Having said that, let's take a look back at five movies that nearly ended an actor's career. Fortunately, all of these folks bounced back in the end, while some of their peers weren't so lucky.