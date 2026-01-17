'70s Horror Movies That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

"Alien" is a phenomenal movie for many reasons. It's widely considered one of the most influential films in the genres of horror and science fiction, with the bleakness of the plot continuing to resonate with audiences decades later. Roger Ebert wrote in 2003 that one of the most notable strengths of "Alien" was its pacing, highlighting how it lets silence speak, with a slow and steady build-up to the horrors that await the crew.

But what really made "Alien" ahead of its time was Sigourney Weaver's performance as Ellen Ripley. Not only is the movie an important building block in her career, arguably putting her on the map, but the feminist undertones of Ripley's story help audiences connect with her. She's a strong female character who acts in a leadership role and survives against the odds thanks to her own intellect. While we see this often in more modern horror with projects like 2014's "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night," "Alien" explores it in a way that redefined the genre and made Ripley one of the original final girls.

Weaver agrees with this assessment. "They thought that the audience would never suspect that the young woman was going to be the hero, essentially the survivor," the actress said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025. "It's amazing to me how influential the character of Ripley has been. I think it's because she reminds us all that we can rely on ourselves, and we don't need a man to fly in and save us or something like that."