5 Star Trek Episodes That Completely Rewrote Canon

Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) might get most of the space hookups in "Star Trek: The Original Series," but Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is the true heartbreaker aboard Kirk's Enterprise. Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) practically throws herself at him as he sits in the Captain's chair in the episode "The Man Trap," batting her eyelashes as she asks, "Why don't you tell me I'm an attractive young lady, or ask me if I've ever been in love?" But, compared to Uhura's charming, flirty, "let's play a duet" energy, the unrequited love Nurse Christine Chapel (Majel Barrett) shows for Spock throughout "The Original Series" is almost depressing, particularly given the coldness he returns it with.

Even though she's been infected by a virus in "The Naked Time," Chapel's confession of love for Spock is genuine and almost gut-wrenching. It's hard not to feel for her when she tells Spock: "I love you. I don't know why, but I love you. I do love you just as you are." In turn, Spock sincerely replies that he's sorry. And we learn it's not just the virus speaking in "Amok Time" when Chapel cries over Spock's uniquely Vulcan health problem before making him Plomeek soup, causing Bones to say: "You never give up hoping, do you?"

All of Chapel's pining gets completely recontextualized with the "Strange New Worlds" Season 2 episode "Charades," which finds Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock (Ethan Peck) kissing in what would kick off a very mutual romance. Since "Strange New Worlds" is canonically set before the original "Star Trek" series, this move fundamentally recolors those "TOS" episodes so that Chapel's heartache isn't born from a love she'll never have, but from a former lover who eventually comes to see her as a stranger.