15 Horror Movies Like Barbarian To Watch Next

In 2022, former sketch comedian Zach Cregger — then only known by pretty niche audiences for his group "Whitest Kids U Know" — released his first horror feature, "Barbarian," with Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long at the helm. Immediately, horror fans and cinephiles alike realized Cregger is a genuinely talented writer and director, thanks to the way he uses misdirection, pacing, and a bunch of particularly well-placed jokes to make "Barbarian" one of the most surprising directorial debuts in recent memory, telling the story of a young woman (Campbell) who arrives at a short-term house rental only to find another guest (Skårsgard) already there. (Amazingly, that's just the setup; "Barbarian" takes some massive twists and turns throughout its 102 minute run time.) So if you've already watched "Barbarian," what should be next on your queue?

From low-budget indie horror to other entries in the "sketch comedian turned horror director" pipeline to some absolutely unhinged horror flicks with the craziest twists around, here's a perfect watchlist for you to check out after the credits roll on "Barbarian."