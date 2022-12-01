Athletes And Rabies Inspired The 'Zombies' In 28 Days Later

In the interview, Danny Boyle also mentioned another surprising inspiration for his zombies' inhuman violence. "There's a sequence in your death throes [when you have rabies] where you get this weird thing [that scientists] don't understand called 'hydrophobia,' which is a fear of water," he said. "[We had] photos from the 1930s of people dying with rabies, and they're being approached with a bowl of water, and the expression on their face when they see this water is absolutely terrified."

The most surprising reveal was that Alex Garland, who wrote the script for "28 Days Later," recently penned another sequel called "28 Months Later." "I'd be very tempted [to direct it]," Boyle said. "It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny; I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England."

Anyway, we'll see." Boyle also conceded that it's hard to get people into theaters these days, but he expressed hope that a third movie might attract moviegoers. It's been a while since "28 Days Later," and Cillian Murphy has been up to a lot since then, but a return to this franchise, even if it focuses on new characters, will likely bring fans to theaters.