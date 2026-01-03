Cillian Murphy's 2015 Historical Drama With Chris Hemsworth Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

We haven't exactly been drowning in grand-scale adventure movies in the last decade or so, and while the 2015 feature "In the Heart of the Sea" — starring Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy, and now streaming on Prime Video — doesn't reach the level of spectacular classics like 2003's "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World," it's not for lack of trying.

Despite being dismissed by both critics and audiences upon its release, cinema veteran Ron Howard's historical drama is a decent attempt at capturing the tragic odyssey of the 1820 Essex whaleship (based on Nathaniel Philbrick's non-fiction book, "In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex"), and how it directly inspired author Herman Melville to write "Moby-Dick."

Made on a $100 million budget with a carefully-selected cast (the film also features future "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland and a terrific Brendan Gleeson in young and old versions of the same role), Howard's period piece boasts some impressive visuals, solid performances, and a brooding milieu aptly fitting for the setting and the tale. Is it groundbreaking, innovative, or extraordinary? Not even remotely. But viewers hungry for an old-fashioned, melancholy sea saga that's been unjustly overlooked and ignored over the years will definitely find plenty to enjoy in this hidden gem.