What Starship Troopers Looks Like Without Special Effects

Originally a book by science fiction luminary Robert Heinlein, "Starship Troopers" tells the story of Earth's battle with a race of alien bugs. Often mistaken for overt propaganda, the film is actually a satire of military fascism and a send-up of '90s-era Western politics. But it's also a first-rate sci-fi action movie starring Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico, a high school graduate who signs up for military service alongside his best friends Carmen Ibanez (Denise Richards), Carl Jenkins (Neil Patrick Harris), and Dizzy Flores (Dina Meyer).

Assigned to the Terran Federation's Mobile Infantry, Rico goes to the front lines when a war breaks out after a surprise attack on his hometown in Buenos Aires. Determined to strike back and wipe out the Arachnid menace once and for all, Rico is sent across the cosmos on a mission of military conquest.

While many appreciate the film for its stinging social commentary, it's hard not to enjoy the explosive action and state-of-the-art special effects that still hold up more than 25 years later. But the process of making the movie was anything but simple, with CGI still in its relative infancy in the late '90s, meaning it mixed just as much practical effects as digital. Well, if you've ever wondered what it was like behind the scenes, and what the best moments in "Starship Troopers" looked like without special effects, look no further. Because we've found some of the best scenes from the making of the movie before they were completed for the screen.