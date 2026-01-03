Christian Bale And Winona Ryder's Movie Adaptation Of A Classic Novel Is Streaming On Netflix

Even the most devoted fan might find it difficult to keep track of every movie their favorite actors have made. Fortunately, streaming allows viewers to catch up on some of those more obscure credits, including an interesting chapter in the filmographies of Christian Bale and Winona Ryder that is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gillian Armstrong's 1994 film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic coming-of-age novel "Little Women" is an important, comparatively early entry in both actors' careers. At the time, Bale was by no means an unknown commodity, having already starred in Steven Spielberg's "The Empire of the Sun" and the underrated Disney musical "Newsies" (1992). Yet, Ryder was the bigger star at the time, with films like "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and "The Age of Innocence" on her résumé.

Beloved by critics and audiences alike, the movie was nominated for three Academy Awards, including a best actress nod for Ryder for her turn as the most prominent of the four March sisters, Jo. Bale, as Jo's childhood best friend and eventual jilted suitor Theodore "Laurie" Laurence, ties instrumentally to her story, and the pair share plenty of tense screen time.