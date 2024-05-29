LEGO's Milky Way Galaxy Review: Your Next Great Art Piece

The LEGO Milky Way Galaxy is a fairly decent size, and takes up a bit of space on the wall. Measuring 16" high, 26" wide, and 2" deep, this piece of art is perfect to stand alone or be part of a gallery if you're dealing with a bigger blank space. Its 3D effect gives the perfect dose of depth, and you'll find yourself admiring it from the side more than head-on. The 3,901 piece count is a lot for its size, but most of these pieces are small one-by-ones which eventually take a toll on your index fingers if you don't space out your building. This also might be a tough build for someone with long fingernails, so I suggest a prune beforehand. The biggest bricks comprise the frame, but the contents of the art itself are small accent pieces. This set contains six guide books: One for the frame, and five for the separate panels that come together to make the galaxy. You can work on this build in any order you like. You could start with book 6 if you wanted to, and a friend could begin on book 3.

It's not obvious, but there are specific references to actual space objects in the build. The Gaia Space Telescope, which makes a small but mighty appearance, is featured. Launched in 2013, the telescope has photographed over a billion stars. TRAPPIST-1 also appears in The Milky Way LEGO set, in the form of a small maroon bubbled-brick. The Pleiades, The Crab Nebula and The Pillars of Creation are also featured in their proper locations. For fun, there is a text brick reading "You are here" with an arrow piece that points to our location in the Milky Way.