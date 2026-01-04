15 Worst Horror Movie Endings Of All Time

Horror movies should have spectacular endings: The killer dies, the girl makes it out of the cave, the demon is sent back into The Further, the list goes on. It's part of what makes the jump scares and tension worth it. You root for the final girl to run fast enough, the priest to complete the exorcism, and the strange creature to melt under water. Without a great final note, a film flops like a fish across the finish line.

There are times when even the best movies have awful endings. Sometimes the ambiguity feels less planned and more like the writers weren't sure how to end it. Or maybe who the killer is doesn't actually make any sense. No matter what it is, a lackluster finish can happen to any film, but only some can claim to have the worst. Be warned, every horror flick on this list gets spoiled (and so do a few others), so only continue if you're ready to find out just how bad the worst horror movie endings of all time are.