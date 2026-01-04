5 Harry Potter Movie Characters Who Are Exactly Like The Book Versions

Things get lost in adaptation all the time, and that's definitely true of the seven-novel "Harry Potter" series, which hit bookshelves in 1997 with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and got a movie adaptation in 2001, kicking off an eight-part series (the final book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was split into two parts). A lot of plot elements and even some characters from the sprawling books about the titular young boy who discovers he's a wizard — played by Daniel Radcliffe — ended up on the cutting room floor, and some characters, like Rupert Grint's main character Ron Weasley, ended up changing in the journey from page to screen.

This begs the question, though — out of the many, many "Harry Potter" characters depicted on-screen in the film franchise, which are the most faithful to their literary counterparts? Unfortunately, this does take Harry himself out of the running, but not in a bad way; Radcliffe puts a great spin on the Boy Who Lived and makes him a little funnier and lighter than he is on screen. That also eliminates Ron, as we previously mentioned, and that duo's best friend and Ron's eventual wife Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), the latter of whom is a little more sophisticated and put together than the frazzled, often frantic Hermione found within the pages of the "Harry Potter" books. With that said, some of the casting for the "Harry Potter" film franchise was absolutely pitch-perfect, and the actors portraying these characters did the books justice. Here are 5 "Harry Potter" characters from the movies who are (almost) exactly like they are in the books.