5 Cartoons That Were Way More Adult Than You Remember

Animation is for all ages, from content literally aimed at babies all the way up to cartoons you should never watch in front of your kids. Sometimes the dividing line is clear. For instance, Cartoon Network switches over to its explicitly labeled Adult Swim animation block to make sure it's known that the programming is about to leave kid-friendly territory. However, there are times when the delineation isn't quite so obvious. More to the point, there are shows that check all the boxes of being aimed at youngsters, but retrospective reexamination suggests a greater level of maturity than was initially apparent.

To be clear, this isn't all about shows that sneaked in inappropriate jokes here and there that went over kids' heads — though some of that type of thing is definitely touched upon. We also won't be talking about more obvious examples like "Ren & Stimpy" (it only took about 10 minutes to realize wasn't the most child-friendly show around, despite it initially airing on Sunday mornings on Nickelodeon).

Instead, these five shows were on networks or aired in timeslots that leaned toward the young demographics, and subsequently had the kind of merch you'd find in the toy aisle; but only in looking back on them as adults do we realize that most of it went over our younger selves' heads.