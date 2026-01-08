10 Star Trek Episodes That Fans Still Debate Decades Later

"Star Trek" has long been known as the more intellectual of the science fiction franchises, acclaimed for its thought-provoking stories more than it is recognized for big-budget action. Whether it's stories that delve into the depths of human nature or stories that get seriously political, "Star Trek" explores complex issues, often using science fiction as a way of discussing real modern-day problems through the lens of tomorrow.

With so many episodes that get into nuanced subjects, and stories that could even be considered cerebral, there are many entries in the franchise that have sparked plenty of discussion among fans. In fact, "Star Trek" is often cited as one of the main drivers of early internet discussion boards and chat rooms in the earliest days of the World Wide Web.

Some episodes, however, do more than generate talk among fans. They have become the subject of vociferous debate. Stories with moral dilemmas often put fans at odds, sparking debates over the consequential choices made by a character. Other episodes spark a tense back-and-forth because of how their social message might be interpreted, or even because of a controversial decision by producers. But whatever reason fans might have, we've found 10 episodes that fans still debate decades later.