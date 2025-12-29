Every Show That Started After And Ended Before Stranger Things

Not only did some of Netflix's Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, including "Luke Cage," start and end before "Stranger Things" wrapped up, but since "Stranger Things" started airing, HBO's critically adored "Succession" started in 2018 and ended in 2023, earning a ton of Emmys along the way. "The Good Place" began its time on NBC alongside "Stranger Things" and came to a close after four seasons in 2020, and "Atlanta," Donald Glover's ambitious FX comedy, wrapped up in 2022. "This is Us," the NBC tearjerker starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, and "Westworld," the audacious Michael Crichton adaptation on HBO, both ran from 2016 to 2022, while "The Crown," Netflix's encyclopedic look at the long reign of England's Queen Elizabeth II, also kicked off in 2016 and made it to 2023.

Then there's the teen drama "13 Reasons Why," which ran on Netflix from 2017 to 2020, and the FX crime drama "Snowfall," which was led by Idris Elba and aired from 2017 to 2023. "Riverdale" (the absolutely bonkers CW series based very loosely on Archie Comics) and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amy Sherman-Palladino's Amazon Prime Video series about a stand-up comedian played by Rachel Brosnahan) don't have much in common on the surface, but they both ran from 2017 to 2023. Even huge spin-offs like "Young Sheldon" and major adaptations like "The Handmaid's Tale" managed to tell their stories in less time than it took for "Stranger Things" to conclude; the former aired from 2017 to 2024, and the latter from 2017 to 2025.

These shows and more, which you can see in the video, started and ended while "Stranger Things" was still running; the series wraps up on December 31, 2025.