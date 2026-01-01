5 Marvel Characters Who Were Completely Rewritten For The Movies

Marvel movies receive praise for their ability to take over eight decades' worth of lore and retell it in a cohesive way, establishing definitive stories for some of pop culture's most popular superheroes and supervillains. To do so, though, the films do need to adjust backstories, or entire characters, even at the best of times.

Look at the debut of the Avengers in Marvel Comics versus their first team-up in the MCU; the line-up is different on the page, with even the Fantastic Four popping in for an appearance in the first issue. The MCU's Avengers timeline had to alter its course for various reasons, including the fact that the Fantastic Four rights lay elsewhere at the time and certain Avengers hadn't been introduced in the universe yet.

Now, the purpose of this piece isn't to say, "Oh, this sucks, because it isn't canon." Not at all. Some changes make sense in the grand scheme of things, uncomplicating decades of retcons and reboots, while other tweaks are frivolous or unnecessary. The point is it's up to the fans to decide if it works or not. So let's take a look at the Marvel characters who experienced complete rewrites for the movies.